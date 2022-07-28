reduced interest credit program resumed; how to hire

MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs), micro and small entrepreneurs can re-hire credit with special conditions. Last Monday, the 25th, the government resumed the pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses).

The Ministry of Economy calculates that around R$ 50 billion will be granted in this new round for investments and working capital. The funds can be used for operating expenses, renovations and the purchase of machinery or equipment.

Brazil currently has 13 million MEIs and 5.5 million micro and small companies, numbers that correspond to 98% of the existing total. From now on, Pronampe also serves artisans, manicurists, rubber workers, confectioners, bakers and barbers and other professionals.

Pronampe Conditions

The program was created in 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and resumed until December 31, 2024. Check out the loan conditions:

Payment term: up to 48 months;

Financing limit: up to 30% of the company’s revenue in 2021 or BRL 150,000 (whichever is lower);

Grace period: up to 11 months (within the deadline);

Interest rate: 6% per year plus Selic rate (13.25%);

Guarantee: Participating institutions may request a guarantee from the (Operations Guarantee Fund).

Who can participate: company with more than one year of incorporation and revenue of up to BRL 4.8 million in 2021.

How to apply for credit?

To contract the financing, the interested party must access the Portal of the Virtual Service Center (Portal e-CAC), on the Federal Revenue website, and click on the option “Authorize Data Sharing”. He must choose the financial institution that will be authorized to access the company’s information, and then look for a bank branch.