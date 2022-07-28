Reinforcement in the area: Braian Romero arrives in Porto Alegre to sign for Inter | International

The new Inter striker is already in Porto Alegre. Braian Romero, 31, landed late this Thursday morning at Salgado Filho Airport to settle the last details with the Rio Grande do Sul team. The Argentine will undergo medical examinations and sign a permanent contract.

Inter agreed to buy Romero from River Plate – the striker was out of coach Marcelo Gallardo’s plans. Values ​​and contract time are still kept confidential. Payment to the Argentine club will be paid in installments. Romero was received by the market manager, Deive Bandeira, and by the press officer, Gabriel Cardoso.

In Inter’s understanding, Romero is a mobile striker and fits the profile sought by the club since the departure of Yuri Alberto. The player had been mapped by the club for some time. The hiring was a joint effort between Capa (Centro de Análise e Prospecção de Athletes), football management and technical commission.

The also Argentinian Nahuel Bustos was the main target of the direction. Talks with the City Group went up to a point, but there was no further progress. With the deadline for registration at the Sul-Americana imminent, next Saturday, the board set out to hire Romero.

To be registered for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, the reinforcement must be regularized at the IDB by Friday. The club accelerates to make him available to Mano Menezes, but knows that it is an almost unfeasible mission for being a foreign player who depends on a series of documents.

Braian Romero spent most of his career in Argentina, with a brief stint in Brazilian football. Revealed by Acassuso, he played for Colón, Argentinos Juniors and Independiente, who loaned him to Athletico-PR in 2019. After being highlighted by Defensa y Justicia, between 2020 and 2021, he was hired by River Plate.

