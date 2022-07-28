Reinforcing Cruzeiro, Chay cites characteristics and talks about physical condition

photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Chay gave his first press conference as a Cruzeiro player

Cruzeiro’s new reinforcement for the Serie B sequence of the Brazilian Championship, the attacking midfielder Chay granted, this Wednesday (27), his first press conference as a player of the club. He introduced himself to the fans, detailed his characteristics on the field and talked about his physical condition.

“I’m a player who has the ball, drives the game, enters the area, sometimes scores his goals, but most of the time he’s always giving his assists. A player of intensity is what fans can expect”, he began.

Chay was Botafogo’s big name in the Srie B dispute last year. With eight goals and eight assists in 31 games, he commanded the title campaign for the Rio de Janeiro team.

This year, the midfielder has lost ground since the arrival of Lus Castro and the reinforcements hired by the alvinegro team. There were only 14 matches played, with three assists.

game conditions

Although he played in a few games in 2022, Chay said he is in good physical condition and put himself at the disposal of coach Paulo Pezzolano to enter the field for Raposa.

“I’m fine physically, I was working hard there at Botafogo. I was out of the last games because I was negotiating some things about my destiny, but I kept working. If Pezzolano needs it, I’ll be ready to help the team”, he concluded.

If regularized in the next few days, Chayene could be listed for the match against Brusque, for the 21st round of the Second Division. The teams will face each other this Saturday (30), at 11 am, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina.

Dream of playing on Cruzeiro

Chay said he was very surprised by Cruzeiro’s interest in relying on his football. The experienced player also said that playing for the Minas Gerais team is the dream of many athletes.

“The invitation took me a bit by surprise, I confess. I wasn’t expecting it, but when it came to me, I saw it with excellent eyes and talked a lot with my representative,” he said.

“I face this challenge as the only one in my career. Playing for Cruzeiro is every player’s dream. I come on loan, but my thoughts are only on Cruzeiro now. I left Botafogo with the thought of coming to help Cruzeiro”, he concluded.

Chay is Cruzeiro’s fifth addition to the Serie B sequence. Previously, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired.