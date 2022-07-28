Renata Alves takes over to Brazil with whom she is married: “Challenges”

Presenter makes statement to husband

Renata Alves became one of the great journalists of Brazil due to the success in the small screens of Record. However, when it comes to her private life, she prefers to keep to the description.

Proof of this is that few know that the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia” has been married since 2008 to Diego Gonzaga.

On social media, the Record contractor does not usually open her day to day. In this way, your publications are more professional.

But every now and then, Renata Alves insists on taking over Brazil with whom she is.

In a publication, the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia” shared a sequence of clicks next to her husband.

In the photos, the journalist enjoys different moments with Diego Gonzaga. “With you in any season. With you sharing dreams and conquering! In the biggest tests and challenges! With you always! I love you”, she said.

YEARS PASSION

In addition, on another occasion, Renata Alves remembered the past with her husband. In the click, the two appear very young.

“We! A few good years ago! That was the graduation waltz, and here we are, always together!” took over the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia”.

PRESENTER WINS PROGRAM

However, those who really follow the success of Renata Alves already knew that she had been married for years.

That’s because, the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia” participated in the “Power Couple” in 2021 alongside Diego Gonzaga.

At the end of last year, the network prepared a special edition of the reality show. In the final, Renata Alves and her husband received 93% of the votes.

In this way, the artists gained MC koringa and Manoela Alcântarawinning the reality of Record.

SHOW BODY ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

In addition, Renata Alves has drawn attention due to her structural body at 42 years old. She recently came up with May while enjoying her rest.

“Verified A summer #tbt is good for missing you, right???”said the presenter in the caption.

In the comments, fans went wild. “Perfect”said one. “Yummy as always”declared another.