Return of “paper” FIIs with less risk has surpassed gains from riskier funds, study shows

The more aggressive investment strategy – which assumes greater risk in search of high returns – has not been very successful in relation to “paper” real estate funds, which invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate ( interbank deposit certificate).

A study by Mauá Capital, a manager with 3.6 billion under management, points out that FIIs high grade – who invest in lower risk securities – accumulate earnings above the FII high yield – which invest in riskier securities – in the last two semesters.

In the first six months of 2022, according to the survey, funds high grade had an accumulated profitability of 4.89%, against a percentage of 2.40% of the portfolios high yield. In the period, the CDI yield was 4.05%, excluding Income Tax.

The numbers are based on the share variation and the distribution of dividends of funds that are part of the Ifix – index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange.

Also according to a survey by Mauá, the FIIs high grade registered gains of 6.49% in the second half of 2021, while the high yield accumulated 4.60% and the CDI, 2.32%.

“The last two semesters were marked by a greater aversion to risk in general, both from a local and global point of view”, says Brunno Bagnariolli, partner and CIO of Mauá Capital. “In these moments, it is likely that investors also preferred to focus their allocation on FIIs with more conservative portfolios,” he says.

Shielded from rising inflation and interest rates, both FIIs high grade like the high yield boast returns above “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate.

In the first half of 2022, office funds accumulated losses of 7.45%, logistics had lows of 2.44% and mall funds recorded a slight drop of 0.15%, according to the Mauá Capital study. The complete methodology of the study is available in the investor relations (IR) department of the manager.

ifix today

In this Thursday’s session (28), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:41 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.1%, at 2,797 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Thursday (28)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 1.96 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 1.47 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate Others 1.4 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 1.14 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 1.08

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (28):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SNFF11 Suno FoF Others -0.88 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture -0.72 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -0.7 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. furniture -0.59 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture -0.56

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

dividends today

Check out which are the two real estate funds that distribute income this Thursday (28):

ticker Date Background Performance 07/28/2022 CNES11 cenesp BRL 0.10 07/28/2022 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio BRL 0.74

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Real Estate Giro: IGP-M slows down in July; Gabriel Porto’s strategy to accumulate equity with FIIs

IGP-M rises 0.21% in July and slows to 10.08% in 12 months

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) rose 0.21% in July and slowed to 10.08% in 12 months, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) announced this Thursday (28).

The number was below the result of June (+0.59%) and also that of July 2021 (+0.78%), when the indicator accumulated a high of 33.83% in 12 months.

The result was also below market expectations, which were up 0.30% according to the Refinitiv consensus. In June the surprise had also been positive.

The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation”, as it has historically been used as an index to readjust lease contracts. In the year, the indicator accumulates a high of 8.39%.

The Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), responsible for the index, calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

Towards BRL 1 million in FIIs: learn about the strategy of Gabriel Porto, who started building equity with BRL 1,000

At 25 years old – being eight as an investor, Influencer Gabriel Porto has attracted thousands of followers on social media interested in learning more about real estate funds. In addition to his own trajectory, which would already prove the efficiency of the discipline in investments, the young man from Vitória da Conquista (BA) maintains an investment portfolio open to the public, whose objective is to reach R$ 1 million in FIIs.

Porto spoke about the strategy in this Tuesday’s edition (27) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

Porto’s contact with investments began early on, when he was in high school. At the time, he received a family savings account and was encouraged to think about what he would do with the money.

“It wasn’t much more than R$1,000 at the time,” he recalls. “I had to choose whether to keep the resource in my savings account or look for other forms of investment”, he explains.

The dilemma triggered the trigger of an investor from Porto, who decided, in 2014, to seek more knowledge about the equity market and, consequently, about real estate funds.

Four years later – with more experience and satisfied with the choices made so far – he realized that few FII specialists spoke openly about the product and decided to venture into the internet as well.

“In addition to the market being growing at that time, there was still a great need for content on the subject”, he recalls. “Then I saw an opportunity to help other investors who were just starting out,” he says.

The idea worked and, currently, Porto already has almost 400 thousand followers on Instagram alone. He is also the author of the book What Never Tell You About Real Estate Funds and creator of the ONTC method, which seeks to simplify investing in FIIs for novice investors..

To reinforce the efficiency of real estate funds as a vehicle for building equity and passive income, in January 2020 Porto started the R$ 1 million in FIIs project, a public portfolio created from scratch and managed by the influencer himself.

“Showing people what the investor path is like, starting from scratch and looking for an asset that can generate tranquility, security and [oferecer opções para] retirement”.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live off your income and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property

related