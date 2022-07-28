Rich’s father being unmasked by Jos Lencio in Pantanal: ‘Pilantra!’



07/28/2022

Pantanal has been a great success in the plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera byBruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week in Pantanal, José Lencio (Marcos Palmeiras) confesses to Fil (Dira Paes) that the rich man’s father (Marcela Fetter) has an eye on his assets. ‘I’m here thinking about what’s going on with Z Luca, Fil. Maybe even the rich girl likes him. How long will this pxo last? I don’t know, Fil… Argo tells me that my son hasn’t seen the hole he’s been in.‘, report the ‘cattle king’ distrusting Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach).

‘Oc in a taste of her father, in a ? But he didn’t come here after marriage either… Ara… These people have plenty of money… Why are you keeping an eye on yours?‘, punctuate Tadeu’s mother (Z Loreto) being restrained by the ‘sixth sense’ of Jos Lencio. ‘He (the rich man’s father) doesn’t seem like a very confident guy. OZ Luca said Cramulho was going to take a shortcut in his life… And I’m not afraid to think where that shortcut will take him!‘, finish Jove’s father (Jesuta Barbosa) fearing the worst.



Pantanal written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.Artistic direction by Rogrio Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. Produced by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and directed by José Luiz Villamarim.

