Roberto Carlos asks for silence and refuses to give flower to fan – 07/28/2022 – Illustrated

A few minutes before ending the presentation that opened his season of shows in São Paulo, on Wednesday night (27), Roberto Carlos showed once again that he has no more patience for distressed fans.

The singer, who had already said that he would deliver roses only when he sang “Jesus Christ”, was annoyed with a group, mostly made up of women, who gathered in front of the stage when he started to sing “Como É Grande o Amor Por Você”, that is, before the time.

“You got ahead of yourself. The time is on ‘Jesus Christ,’ but this time it passes.”

The next scolding was not long in coming. The group in front of the stage began to sing “Como É Grande o Amor Por Você” with him, who did not like it and added to “this time it passes” a “as long as you stay quiet”.

The third was last. As she performed the next song, “Jesus Christ”, when it was finally time for the distribution of roses, a fan pulled her hand. The King then scolded and decreed, “I won’t!”

Roberto Carlos also stressed out at a show last Wednesday, about a week after the one in which he told a fan to shut up. The reason for your discontent? The same. The crowding of fans at the edge of the stage to win roses.

“After what happened last week, whoever comes to pick up the roses expects to end up with ‘Jesus Christ’. It’s just that, if not, I might be nervous. And when I get nervous… damn! ! My business is not talking. It’s singing”, he said, with the half-crooked laughs that make his imitators happy.