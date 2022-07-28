Roberto Carlos decrees the end of patience with fans at a show – 07/28/2022 – Illustrated

“Suites”, the new show by Roberto Carlos, presented at the Vibra São Paulo venue on Wednesday night (27), in the south of the city of São Paulo, is not an unprecedented show. And this is nothing new.

For at least three decades, the King has been recycling old, exhausted emotions on a canvas of infallible classics from his repertoire. They make their faithful subjects happy, who, since young Sunday afternoons, have kept the composer’s reign intact.

It is precisely for them that the king conducted the male choir at the end of the verses of “Desabafo”, to show that the female audience is in charge in the trajectory of this interpreter who, at 81 years old, no longer presents the physical vitality of yore, but still remains one of the main singers of popular music.

In tune, Roberto Carlos arrived on the scene half an hour late, which became a mere detail for the audience that (not) packed the biggest concert hall in the city at the moment the singer gave voice to the first verses of the fox “Emoções” . Before, the audience had already sung in unison “Como é Grande o meu Amor por Você” in an instrumental version conducted by faithful conductor Eduardo Lages.

Both the audience and the singer were tense in the first block of the show, the result of a video that has gone viral in recent weeks, when he told a young man to shut up while singing. The king apologized and the subjects applauded, but not even the heat of the audience helped Roberto, who fell out with the lyrics of “Além do Horizonte”.

He didn’t give up and went all the way. Minor moment in a two-hour show in which the singer did not refrain from using some gems from his arsenal of hits. So it was with “How are you”, “Illegal, Immoral or Fat” and the unsurpassed “Details”.

If the game is already known, emotions are still real. That’s what the tears that sprang up during the spontaneous chorus throughout “Olha” and the teary voice when speaking of her friend Isolda, author of one of her greatest hits, “Outra Vez” demonstrate.

Even with limited breath, which prevented the highest notes of “Lady Laura” and led the singer to leave the stage to recharge his batteries during the long introduction of “O Calhambeque”, Roberto Carlos continues as a magnetic interpreter, able to intensify the nuances of “Sua Estupidez” and making “Fera Ferida” grow, even if the uninspired arrangement conceived by Eduardo Lages plays against it.

The mise-en-scène adopted throughout “Esse Cara Sou Eu” and “Mulher Pequena”, sung in a march-rancho rhythm, diverts attention from the fact that these are two smaller songs, which cannot resist comparison with the classics. On the other hand, “Cavalgada” follows a great song that lacks a more emphatic interpretation at the height of the excellent arrangement, repeated since the mid-2000s, when it gained an air of symphonic rock.

Accompanied by no less than 14 musicians, the King was faithful to his subjects, but he did not keep his wits about them when they spontaneously rose during the penultimate song of the night, “How Great is My Love for You”, towards the stage.

“You got ahead of yourself”, joked the singer, who soon corrected himself, saying that “okay, today you can”. The good mood was short-lived. It was enough for the female choir to attack the verses of the 1967 song that the musician has already warned, “as long as you stay quiet”.

Returning to the stage sporadically, maybe Roberto Carlos still needs to get used to the avidity of the fans who dreamed of the reunion. At the end of the show, to the sound of “Jesus Christ”, the king scolded once more, and refused to give a rose to a fan who tried to pull the flower from her hand. He was also not happy about trying to deliver a rose to a child and having his insistent attempts thwarted by the ladies’ group.

Although it ended with an air of anticlimax, “Suites” is still proof that the singer knows how to recycle old emotions as possible only in those songs, with a horde of fans who don’t mind seeing the same repertoire sung with the same intentions since let it be by the firm and still melodious voice of a Roberto Carlos who did not let his charisma die.

“Suites” has sessions in São Paulo on the 28th and 31st of July, this time at Espaço Unimed, as well as on the 5th and 6th of August, before leaving for Recife, on the 12th and 13th of August, and for a tour Mexico. As of September, the show will return to Brazil and pass through Ribeirão Preto, Campinas, Goiânia, Recife and, finally, return to São Paulo for two more dates, on November 5th and 6th, also at Espaço Unimed.