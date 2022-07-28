Roberto Carlos promotes new rudeness during the show and loses patience with a fan who pulled his hand to get a rose: “I won’t give it!”

support the 247

247 – A few minutes before ending the presentation that opened his season of shows in São Paulo, on Wednesday night (27), Roberto Carlos starred in yet another scene that generated unease among his fans who were eagerly waiting at the venue for a wave of the singer.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the singer, who had already said that he would deliver roses only when he sang “Jesus Christ”, was annoyed with a group, mostly made up of women, who gathered in front of the stage when he started to sing “How Great Is The Love For You”, that is, before the time.

“You got ahead of yourself. The time is on ‘Jesus Christ,’ but this time it passes.”7

The gross scenes were repeated. The group in front of the stage began to sing “Como É Grande o Amor Por Você” with him, who did not like it and added to “this time it passes” a “as long as you stay quiet”.

The third was last. As she performed the next song, “Jesus Christ”, when it was finally time for the distribution of roses, a fan pulled her hand. He then got angry and fired: “I won’t give it!”.

