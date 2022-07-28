Rockstar’s GTA 6 may have its first female protagonist – 07/27/2022 – Illustrated

Known for its macho protagonists, who make fun of marginalized groups and who often find themselves in situations considered sexist, the game “GTA”, or “Grand Theft Auto”, may have its first female protagonist soon.

According to the portal of the American broadcaster Bloomberg, for the first time, players will be able to control a woman, who will be Latina, in the long-awaited sixth version of the game. The missions will be divided between her and another male character, in a dynamic inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

The portal also revealed that there is a guideline in the company for developers to beware of bigoted jokes while developing the game’s dialogue. It is worth remembering that Rockstar Games, the producer, removed transphobic lines from “Grand Theft Auto 5” recently.

The decision comes on the heels of a series of complaints in the US and Canadian gaming industry regarding workplaces deemed toxic and unjustified pay differences between male and female employees.

In the case of Rockstar, workers have already said that the routine included drinking alcohol during the day and going to strip clubs, despite constant demands for overtime in order to finish games in time for the launch. There were several complaints of burnout and the pay gap between men and women who left the company. Rockstar has been undergoing a restructuring ever since.

The last game in the company’s most important franchise, “GTA 5”, is the second game with the most copies sold in history.

Despite having different protagonists in each chapter, the story has always aimed to parody American society and make fun of militants from the right to the left, in a recipe that includes female characters treated as sexual objects and the possibility of killing civilians in the way that the player finds it more convenient.

“Grand Theft Auto 6” still doesn’t have a release date, although the last chapter of the franchise will be ten years old in 2023.