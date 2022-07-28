Rouge’s Fantine exposes friction with groupmate; see who

Ex-Rouge, Fantine opened the game about the relationship with Luciana Andrade (Photo: Agnews)

Ex-Rouge, Fantine revealed friction with a member of the group

Singer said she never got along with Luciana Andrade

The artist said they didn’t get along well

fantine, from Rouge, did not skimp on sincerity when talking about the relationship with her groupmate, Luciana Andrade. The singer revealed that the partner never got along with the other members of the band. “I’m tired of pretending, of trying. But I’m always willing to collaborate, to work together, because Rouge is much bigger than these intrigues,” said Fantine on the Venus Podcast, on YouTube.

as soon as you saw Luciana Andrade backstage of the reality show Popstar (2002-2003), on SBT, Fantine thought that the girlband it wouldn’t work. “We had a lot of difficulties. Me, especially, in my relationship with her. I was always very open from the beginning. When I met Lu at Casa Pop [bastidores do programa Popstar], I was disappointed. I thought, ‘Holy shit, this group isn’t going to be cool’. I had this feeling. It didn’t hit me cool,” she said.

Currently, the artists are focused on their solo work. Aline Wirley was on the last season of “The Masked Singer”. Fantine is a yoga instructor and has lived in the Netherlands for 15 years. Li Martins continues acting, singing and dubbing, in addition to having participated in a reality show. Luciana is a master in Reiki, among other vibrational therapies, and Karin Hils recently starred in the play “Donna Summer Musical”.

Fantine also recalled a theory that the group would have come to an end because of a relationship between her and Luciana, but assured that it is just a rumor. A proof of this, according to her, was the return of Rouge in 2017 for a special tour in celebration of 15 years. Despite the fights, Luciana was present at the meeting.

“Several things happened between us: relationships, intrigues… This was never a reason for us to end a group. There was this difficulty. There was a legitimate effort to live together, to make it work. It’s not because of a personal difference that we all had with Lu Because it wasn’t just me, but I who spoke and verbalized more”, he pointed out.

“It was always a dynamic of: I tried to be friends with Lu, I never got along with her, I don’t make a point of being her friend. That’s the truth. But on her part it’s: ‘I’ve always liked Fa’. direct experience with her, that’s not a truth. It’s a speech, but it’s not a reality. And I want to have the right to dislike a person. And we both make an effort. This victimized speech bothers me”, he declared.