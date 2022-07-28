Rumors point out that Ana Maria Braga would be living an unassumed romance; record of the alleged couple is circulating on the web

Ana Maria Braga is caught making out with her new boyfriend in video circulating on Twitter. In the record it is possible to observe that the couple have fun together in julina celebration performed by presenter of ‘More You’ on his farm earlier this month. The information was initially leaked by the journalist Fabiola Reipert and confirmed by columnist Fábia Oliveiraof portal In off.

According to the columnist, the identity of Ana Maria Braga’s new love is journalist Fábio Arrudaand the lovebirds are getting closer, including the boy was next to the loved one in the recording of the final of the painting Super Bosses last Sunday (24), a fact that caught the attention of those involved in the project, but at the time, the presenter’s relationship would no longer be a secret behind the scenes of studios Globe.

Ana Maria’s new love, Fábio Arrudawas a member of the Sports Department of the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster, where he worked as image director. Recently, Fábio resigned from the broadcaster to have free time and just take care of the social networks of the presenterwhich has thousands of followers.

Sought by columnist Fabia Oliveiraof portal In off, Ana Maria Braga declined to comment on the possible new romance. But what is known so far is that since the end of her marriage to Frenchman Johnny Lucetin June of last year, Ana Maria Braga she had only been seen focused on her professional career.