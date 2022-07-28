running with a full tank makes you spend a lot more

A very common doubt among drivers in Brazil concerns the fuel economy of automobiles. More specifically, many people wonder if it’s worth running on a full tank.

This question was born from the information that the car spends more if the fuel tank is full. Is this true or just a myth? Find out the correct answer to this important question in times of expensive gasoline.

So, is running with a full tank a problem?

If you just want a quick and short answer, the truth is, no. Driving with a full tank has no effect on fuel consumption. This is because the evaporation of both gasoline and ethanol takes place by area and not by volume.

Furthermore, the weight of the full tank is also irrelevant in proportion to the car. A 50 liter tank of gasoline, for example, weighs less than 40 kg. If the fuel is ethanol, the weight is not far from it either. That is, it is almost half the weight of most adult humans.

It is worth remembering that 1 liter of water weighs 1 kg, but 1 liter of gasoline weighs about 750 g, while 1 liter of ethanol is 791.5 g.

Understand what can make the car use more fuel

In fact, running with a full tank doesn’t affect the vehicle’s consumption at all, but there are some things that make you spend more. Check out what usually increases fuel consumption: