Russia attacks region near Kiev for the first time in weeks | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces launched a missile attack in the Kiev area for the first time in weeks on Thursday and also hit the northern Chernihiv region in what Ukraine said was revenge for standing up to the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have announced a counter-offensive to retake the occupied Kherson region in the south of the country, territory seized by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces at the start of the war.
The Vyshgorod district on the outskirts of Kiev was hit early in the morning and an “infrastructure object” was hit, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. There was no immediate word on any casualties. Vyshgorod is 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the center of the capital.
A Ukrainian soldier holding a weapon while resting at a bomb shelter in the city of Kharkiv (Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Kuleba linked the attacks to State Day, a commemoration that President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted last year and Ukraine marked on Thursday.
“Russia, with the help of missiles, is taking revenge on the widespread popular resistance, which the Ukrainians managed to organize precisely because of their state,” Kuleba told Ukrainian television. “Ukraine has already broken Russia’s plans and will continue to defend itself.”
Some news agencies highlight the attack in the cities of Lioutij, Kropyvnytskiy and Vyshgorod.
Bomb debris is seen in area near Kiev after Russian attack (Photo: General Andri Nebytov/Telegram)
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was also targeted by bombs overnight, according to the mayor. The southern city of Mykolaiv was also targeted, with one person injured.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military maintained a counterattack in the Kherson region, bringing down a major bridge over the Dnieper River on Wednesday.
Important Kherson bridge badly damaged by bombing in Ukraine