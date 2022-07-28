Russia launches more than 20 missiles towards Kiev and Chernihiv | Ukraine and Russia

Abhishek Pratap

Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Chernihiv and Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday (28), in a new offensive in the northern region of the country.

The bombing was launched from Belarus, which borders Ukraine from the north.

Kiev Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said an unspecified “infrastructure object” was hit in the Vyshhorod district north of the capital. No casualties were reported.

Northern Ukraine and Kiev, as well as cities on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, had managed to resist an initial intense Russian advance at the start of the war. After months of focusing its attacks on the east of the country, Moscow is starting to shift its focus to other areas.

This week, Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

In all, Russia launched missiles this Thursday (28) in five different areas of Ukraine: Kharkiv, Mykolayiv and points in the Donetsk region. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the bombing, which took place in Day of the State of Ukraine.

Russian attack hits areas near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, on July 28, 2022. — Photo: General Andri Nebytov/Telegram

“A restless morning. Rocket terror again. We will not give up. We will not be intimidated. Ukraine is an independent, free and indivisible state. And it will always be that way,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have announced a counter-offensive to retake the occupied Kherson region in the south of the country, territory seized by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces at the start of the war.

