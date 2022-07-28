Sandy and Lucas show going to the circus with their son and surprise

Sandy and Lucas Lima appear with their son in a rare appearance on the way to the circus show

The singer Sandy and the musician Lucas Lima came at a time beyond fun with their son. The celebrities are proud parents of an eight-year-old boy, Theo, who, for now, is the couple’s only heir.

The family is very private in their personal lives. Both Lucas and his wife often preserve the heir from pubic appearances. On social media, the couple publishes just a few clicks in which the boy cannot be identified.

In the month of June, the husband of Sandy surprised by opening a box of questions on the profile of social networks and answered some followers. Among the questions, a follower asked about the boy’s birthday party.

The musician, always very playful, answered the real reason for not having published photos from the party. According to him, every time he and the singer decide to publish something, fans always question why they hide the little boy. Therefore, the artist ends up running out of patience and prefers to just enjoy his son.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), Lucas Lima made a point of sharing a video on social networks in which he shows the family together enjoying a pleasant ride at the circus. In the pictures, the sister of Junior Lima comes up having a great time with her husband, son and parents, Noely and XororóTheo’s grandparents.

In the registry, you can see the child of Sandy and Lucas sitting on grandma’s lap while staring at the attractions on the circus stage. In the caption, the singer did not hide the emotion he felt when watching the show together with his family.

“Circus is one of the coolest things in the world, TBsemT from last week when the ‘Caravan of Lima’ went to see Circo Portugal that was in Campinas and WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SPECTACLE!”, he declared.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the artist left several messages of affection. Even Lucas’ wife also rejoiced at the moment. “Very good!” she wrote. One netizen agreed: “I also like the circus”. And yet another snapped: “How awesome.

