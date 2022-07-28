Santander (SANB11) profits BRL 4.08 billion in the 2nd quarter, down 2.1% year-on-year

Santander (SANB11) reported managerial net income of R$4.084 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 2.1% lower than reported in the same period of 2021 and 2% above the first quarter of 2022, the bank said this morning. of Thursday (28).

Corporate profit, in turn, stood at R$3.977 billion in 2Q22, down 3.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The net financial margin reached the amount of R$ 7.029 billion between April and June this year, down 24.6% compared to 1Q22.

The margin with customers was R$ 14.288 billion in the second quarter, up 3.1% in the quarterly comparison and 24.5% in 12 months.

According to Santander, the margin with customers was mainly influenced by higher volumes and an improvement in the product mix. “Revenues from customer transactions increased 3.1% in the quarter, reflecting higher product margin revenues, driven by the product mix in credit and spread in funding”.

Revenue from banking services and fees totaled R$4.882 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.7% compared to the first quarter of 2022, influenced by revenues from insurance and credit cards.

The result from doubtful accounts totaled R$ 5.745 billion in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 24.6% compared to 1Q22 and 72.8% compared to 2Q21, following the dynamics of the product mix, mainly in the Personal segment. Physical.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 20.8% in the second quarter of 2022, up 0.1 pp compared to 1Q22.

The operating result reached the amount of R$ 4.850 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6.9% compared to 1Q22.

General expenses totaled R$5.431 billion in 2Q22, down 1.9% from the first quarter of this year.

Santander credit portfolio

The expanded loan portfolio reached R$ 523.666 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 5.9% compared to 1Q22.

The individual portfolio totaled BRL 216.389 billion between April and June this year, up 1.9% over the same period in 2021.

The large corporate loan portfolio grew 6.6% compared to 1Q21, totaling R$123.802 billion.

Santander ended the second quarter with a delinquency rate of 2.9% in the loan portfolio, compared to 2.9% in March and 2.2% in June of the previous year. The default rate for individuals reached 4.1% at the end of June, compared to 4.0% in March and 3.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. In the case of companies, the indicator was 1.1 % at the end of June, from 1.4%.

Short-term delinquency (15 to 90 days) was 4.2% in June, 4.2% in March and 3.3% in June 2021. In Individuals, delinquency was 5.9%, from 5.9% and 4.8%, on the same basis of comparison. And in PJ the indicator was 1.9%, 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

