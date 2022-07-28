São Paulo “forgets” John and aims to hire Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper, who is already positioning himself on exit

Tricolor is looking for a new goalkeeper to supply the departure of Tiago Volpi and compete for position with Jandrei in the squad

the board of Sao Paulo is eyeing the ball marketin search of reinforcements to qualify the coach’s work cast Rogerio Ceni. One of the teams in the country that is in contention for three simultaneous competitions, Tricolor has priorities very well defined. One of the identified needs is the arrival of a new goalkeeper.

In recent days, a series of names have appeared in Tricolor’s crosshairs. One of the bidders was Johnwhich belongs to saints, but competition is strong for the business. According to journalist Ricardo Martins, from TNT, one of the interested parties would be the palm treesin addition to Botafogowhich is also looking for a new alternative for the sector.

Against this backdrop, a new possibility entered the sights of Sao Paulo. According to an investigation by “Rádio Itatiaia”, directors of the São Paulo club sought information about Rafael Cabral. The experienced 32-year-old goalkeeper, revealed at Santos, returned to Brazil in 2022 and is having a great time with the shirt of the cruise.

Besides São Paulo, who also showed interest in removing Rafael Cabral from the Minas Gerais team was Sampdoriagives Italy, according to journalist Samuel Venâncio. According to Itatiaia, the goalkeeper is happy in Belo Horizonte and has already positioned himself. At first, the intention is to stay on Cruzeiro.

Behind the scenes, people close to the goalkeeper pointed out that the player is satisfied with life in BH and very integrated into the celestial group. Cruzeiro, by the way, does not rule out changing Rafael Cabral’s contract, in order to avoid an exit. The bond signed in January lasts until 2024.