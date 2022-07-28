Saúde confirms 1st case of smallpox in Paulínia; SP jumps from 590 to 741 and points out more infections by intimate and sexual contact | Campinas and Region

Paulínia (SP) is the fourth city in the region of Campinas (SP) to confirm a positive case of monkeypox. The record was informed this Wednesday (27) by the São Paulo State Health Department, which also highlighted the 25.5% increase in residents infected by the monkeypox virus in SP.

the total jumped from 590 to 741 in two days, and a prevalence of transmission through intimate and sexual contact was identified in SP.

In the region, the total reaches 11 positive cases.

According to the City Hall of Paulínia, the patient is a 27-year-old male, who has a stable clinical condition. He is being accompanied by Campinas private health service. “The patient is also being monitored by the health authorities of the municipality of Paulínia,” said the administration.

The diagnosis was made by laboratory examination, and the result came out this Tuesday (26), but it was only communicated after registration in the Health of SP.

According to SP Health, all patients are showing a good evolution of the condition and are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the State.

The secretariat already treats it as an outbreak of the disease, and said that the prevalence is transmission in intimate and sexual relationships.

“Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as smallpox and it is important to note that the current outbreak does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans. Transmission occurs between people and the current outbreak has a prevalence of intimate and sexual contact transmission. “.

Where are the cases in SP

Of the total of 741 cases of monkeypox, 614 are concentrated in the capital of São Paulo. The others are distributed in 41 cities:

614 in Sao Paulo .

15 in São Bernardo do Campo.

Cities with 10 cases: Itapevi and Santo André.

Cities with 8 cases: Guarulhos and Osasco.

7 in Campinas.

6 in Diadem.

Cities with 5 cases: Barueri and Ribeirão Preto.

Cities with 4 cases: Itapecerica da Serra and São Caetano do Sul.

Cities with 3 cases: Cajamar, Cotia and Embu das Artes.

Cities with 2 cases: Carapicuíba, indaiatuba Itaquaquecetuba, Jundiaí, Mogi das Cruzes, São Carlos, São José dos Campos, Sertãozinho and Taboão da Serra.

Cities with 1 case: Araras, Bady Bassit, Embu-Guaçu, Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha, Itanhaém, Itararé, Jacareí, Jandira, Mauá, Paulínia, Praia Grande, Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, Santos, Sorocaba, Suzano, Várzea Paulista and Vineyard.

How to prevent monkeypox

Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions

Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the condition

Hand hygiene with soap and water and use of alcohol gel

Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, personal items or sex toys

Use of masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.

2 of 2 Monkeypox cases show lesions on the body — Photo: Getty Images Monkeypox cases show lesions on the body — Photo: Getty Images

Appearance of pimple-like or blister-like lesions that may appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus

Lump in the neck, armpit and groin

Fever

Headache

Chills

Tiredness

Muscle aches

Transmission can occur in the following ways

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.