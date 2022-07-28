Scholar says she discovered Catherine of Aragon’s hidden message in a book on jewelry

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – This has long been a mysterious and seductive treasure of the British Museum: a collection of jewelry designs and other lavish ornaments, commissioned during the reign of Henry VIII from the artist Hans Holbein, who was the court painter for some time. Some of the designs are ciphers, or coded symbols, combining the initials of the king and those of his many mistresses. Some of the more elaborate ones were never decoded.

Vanessa Braganza, PhD student in English, who decoded a message of “disobedience” from Catherine of Aragon. Photograph: Tom Jamieson/The New York Times

This year, while finishing a chapter of her dissertation, Vanessa Braganza, a doctoral student in English at Harvard University who describes herself as a “book detective”, became fascinated by a particularly dense tangle of letters.

Continues after advertising

Late that afternoon, Braganza thought he had solved the riddle in his notebook, through a process of trial and error that he likened to a word search game. She concluded that the cipher contained the words HENRICVS REX-Henry the King-and KATHERINE-his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

So far, nothing extraordinary. But Braganza argues that the pendant was not commissioned by Henry, but by Catherine, at the time he was trying to divorce her to marry Anne Boleyn, as a powerful affirmation of his eternal promise to be his only wife and queen. “It’s a window into Catarina’s thoughts; it’s just there, challenging us to see them,” she said of the pendant.

the court of Tudor and its cruel intrigues already caused fascination long before the famous trilogy Wolf Hallby Hilary Mantel, or by sixfeminist pop musical from Broadway (which reimagines Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives as a squadron of the Spice Girls and claims its leading role in history).

Even outside the pages of The Da Vinci Codegenerations of scholars have studied the way codes and ciphers shaped nearly every aspect of Renaissance culture (as a 2014 exhibition at the Folger Shakespeare Libraryin Washington), from diplomacy and war to the rise of the postal system and the very art of literary interpretation.

And the subject is not just academic: Renaissance scholars helped to inspire the decoding process used in the Second World Warwhile military cryptology techniques were used as tools for literary analysis.

the work of Braganza it is part of what can be seen as a more feminist wave, as academics increasingly look at how cryptography and other forms of covert communication preserve women’s lost voice. “What is especially exciting, and often moving, is that Vanessa is focusing on voices that would have been silenced or caricatured,” said James Simpson, a Harvard literary scholar and one of Braganza’s dissertation advisors.

Some female figures are well known. Elizabeth and Mary: Royal Cousins, Rival Queensa recent exhibition at the British Library, includes an analysis of cryptic letters written by Queen Mary Stuart of Scotland, as well as coded messages used to entangle her in a plot to assassinate Elizabeth I, which resulted in Mary’s beheading.

But new discoveries were also made: Last year, a researcher at Hever Castle in England used X-rays to reveal erased inscriptions on a prayer book that had once belonged to Anne Boleynwhich revealed a network of female secrets over generations, defying Henry’s efforts to destroy everything associated with her.

Scholars have also examined the feminine messages encoded in embroidery, in miniatures, in decoration, and even in the color of the silk thread used to seal letters and protect them from prying eyes. “It’s no surprise that women acted unusually and creatively during this period, because they really needed to operate outside the normal channels to get their messages across,” said Heather Wolfe, associate librarian and manuscript curator at the Folger Shakespeare Library.

Vanessa Braganza’s notebook shows how she decoded the cipher made by Hans Holbein with the names of Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon. Photograph: Tom Jamieson/The New York Times

Untangling an intricate 16th-century monogram is nothing like deciphering German military codes in World War II; according to Braganza, it is enough to notice what is hidden in plain sight. The theme of his final graduation work was the word “cipher” in the pieces of Shakespeareand during his postgraduate studies, Braganza became interested in the figures themselves.

His first discovery related to the topic was in 2019, at an antique book fair in London. She said she was walking through the aisles of the fair, irritated and hungry, when she spotted an intricate decoration stamped on the cover of an old volume. Immediately, she recognized the image as the cryptic monogram of Lady Mary Wroth, a contemporary of Shakespeare and considered England’s first female fiction writer. Wroth had also had a scandalous affair with her cousin, the 3rd Earl of Pembroke, fictionalized in his two-volume novel, urania. Five years earlier, Braganza had seen a photo of the cipher—which intertwines the initials of the fictional names Wroth gave herself and the count—on the cover of a bound manuscript of one of Wroth’s plays, given to her lover.

Wroth’s personal library had been destroyed by fire, and no volumes had survived. But there, unknown to the seller, there seemed to be a remnant, displaying the same coded symbol of her love for the man who had died without recognizing the children they had together. “It was a book that shouldn’t exist,” Braganza commented. (The volume, a biography of Cyrus the Great of Persia, now belongs to the Houghton Library at Harvard.)

It was another moment of pure chance that presented him with the Catarina/Henrique cipher. In completing a chapter on the proliferation of ciphers at Henry’s court, she sought out digitized images of the Book of Jewels, as the collection of Holbein’s drawings in the British Museum is known. As she absently looked at the images, a specific oval tangle intrigued her; she started with the letters that would necessarily be present, based on the layout, and then went on to analyze other possibilities. After an afternoon of work, she had the answer: HENRICVS REX and KATHERINE.

Henry had three wives named Catherine, but only Catherine of Aragon was at court in Holbein’s time. As for the spelling, although Catherine’s name was spelled in several different ways at the time, Braganza reported that manuscripts signed by Catherine show that she spelled it with K and that, in addition, a portrait of the young queen shows Catherine wearing a choker with the letter “K” engraved on the chain. After assembling a dossier full of evidence, she showed it to Simpson, who found it “totally convincing.”

So why does Braganza believe that Catarina, not Henrique, ordered the pendant? Based on the dates when Holbein was at court, she estimates the drawing to have been made around 1532, when Henry’s plot to end his marriage to Catherine (by failing to give her a male heir) was nearly complete. He married Anne secretly in January 1533, and the marriage to Catherine was annulled by the Archbishop of Canterbury five months later, so Braganza claims that Henry would have no incentive to order the pendant. But Catherine, who died of natural causes in 1536, never failed to insist that she was Henry’s only wife and queen. Braganza sees the pendant as an act of “revealing a secret love, which helps to understand Catarina as a truly challenging figure”.

It is unclear if the pendant still exists, or if it was ever produced, as many jewels from the period were melted down, and the metal and gems were reused. But Henry is well known for having tried to obliterate all traces of his ex-wives. After Anne was convicted of treason and beheaded in 1536, Henry destroyed court records, her letters, and most of her portraits, and he also devoted himself to erasing the many symbols relating to her from public buildings, with only successful success. partial.

In the chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, their intertwined initials can be seen in the elaborate decorations of the choir partition. But at London’s Hampton Court, visitors still see empty spaces where they were carved, plus a few examples that went unnoticed, still related to the true love knot.

According to Braganza, although the pendant of the Book of Jewels may not radically change the story, suggests that there are many more voices yet to be found – from Henry’s wives and from other women of the time: “The figures are like that – you set them free and then you can’t eradicate them. They wait to be discovered centuries later.”

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.