Scientists find mysterious life forms in Hawaiian caves

Ancient lava caves in Hawaii are teeming with mysterious life forms, scientists say.

Although small, microbes are second only to plants in terms of their importance to the planet. Therefore, some researchers are trying to understand what they eat, where they walk and how these tiny beings live.

This time, US scientists found unknown groups of microorganisms on the island of Hawaii. They stand out for life inside geothermal caves, larval tubes and even volcanic vents (fumarolas), a pattern still little known by the world scientific community.

According to the researchers, the structures where these organisms inhabit are between 65 and 800 years old and receive almost no sunlight. Known for harboring minerals and toxic gases, they now also feature mats of microbes. Furthermore, the older it is, the greater the diversity of beings within a space.

“We hypothesized that older lava tubes would have greater phylogenetic diversity, likely due to the stability of environmental conditions in the lava tubes and greater bioweathering of the rock, making nutrients more readily available,” the group writes.

To arrive at this finding, the scientists studied the rock structures in two different periods: between 2006 and 2009, and between 2017 and 2019. In all, 70 samples of materials were sequenced that revealed unique life forms, in a result greater than the previous one. expected.

The article that showed the findings was conducted by seven scholars and published in the scientific journal Frontier in Microbiology. They suggest that the phylogenetic diversity – that is, the evolution of the beings found there – is far superior to that of other places. “This suggests that caves and fumaroles are diverse ecosystems that are little explored,” they say.

Given its complexity, the world of microbes is still little explored by science. It is estimated that 99.99% of the species are unknown. So, according to the researchers, this novelty should pave the way for other organisms to be similarly discovered.

Why Discovery Matters

The formation of microscopic organisms is intrinsically linked to human life and the planet. They can answer questions, for example, in relation to the health of the soil and agricultural production, but their presence occurs in countless places, remind the scientists.

Follow-ups like this, which reveal the way in which beings live and multiply, become increasingly necessary in the face of climate change and land conditions in certain regions of the planet.

“The study of these communities is also important for issues of biotechnology, sustainable resource management and bioremediation. This still applies to space exploration and the potential to mine other nearby planetary bodies and asteroids.”

