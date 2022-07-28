Secretary predicts that Auxílio Brasil will return to R$ 400.00 in 2023

The Secretary of the Treasury and Budget stated that the proposed Budget for 2023 should provide for an Aid to Brazil of R$ 400.00

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Monday (25), Esteves Colnago, Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, said that the proposed Budget for 2023 should provide for Brazil Aid of R$ 400.00, as opposed to the R$ 600.00 that will be paid by December of this year. The proposal must be sent to Congress by August 31.

Thus, the amount of R$ 400.00 is less than the R$ 600.00 that the government will transfer from August to December of this year, months close to the election.

PEC of Goodness

In summary, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, approved by the National Congress last month, allowed for an increase in the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00. In addition to expanding Auxílio Brasil, it also increased the value of the gas voucher and created Pix Caminhoneiro e Auxílio-taxiista, three months before the election.

Because the Electoral Law vetoes the creation of social benefits in an election year, with the justification of rising fuel prices, the PEC das Bondades established a state of emergency, so that such initiatives could be approved.

According to Colnago, the legislation does not oblige the government to maintain the increased value of the benefit. Thus, according to the secretary, the tendency is for the budget proposal to determine an Aid Brazil in the minimum amount of R$ 400.00.

“We have a legal framework and the obligation of the legal framework is an aid of R$ 400. I don’t think we will have a change of legal framework until the PLOA [proposta de orçamento]. I think the PLOA should come with R$400,” Colnago said at a press conference.

Brazil Allowance of BRL 600.00

On August 9, the transfer of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600.00 will begin. In addition, about 1.7 million families will be included in the social program, which, according to the federal government, will eliminate the waiting list.

Image: Leonidas Santana/Shutterstock.com