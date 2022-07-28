See which of the big banks has the cheapest rate

You big banks in the country are charging higher interest rates in the real estate financing. The change came after eleven consecutive increases in the basic interest rate (Selic), which went from 2% per year to 13.25% per year between March 2021 and June 2022.

Selic is the reference used by financial institutions in their credit operations. Despite the rise in basic interest rates, the readjustments adopted were much more discreet.

Before, the customer was able to find options with rates starting at 2.95% plus IPCA inflation or 6.25% per year. Today, these values ​​are around 3.95% and 8.8%, respectively. At Caixa Econômica Federal, which is indexed to the profitability of savings, interest starts at 2.80%.

If you are thinking about buying your own home now, it is important to know the rates practiced in the market. Below, see a comparison between the interest charged by the five main banks in the country.

Real estate financing rates

Caixa Poupança: from 2.80% per year + savings return (6.17% per year + TR);

Cash IPCA: from 3.95% per year + IPCA;

Cash: from 8.7% per year + TR ;

Prefixed Cash: from 9.75% per year;

Bradesco: from 9.50% per year + TR;

Bradesco Poupança: from 9.16% per year + TR ;

Banco do Brasil: from 9.15% per year + TR;;

Itaú: from 9.50% per year + TR

Itaú Poupança: from 3.45% per year + savings return (6.17% per year + TR);

Santander: from 9.49% per annum + TR.

The minimum rates are valid only for exclusive customers, those with good credit history, longer relationship with the institution and who allocate resources to their products. In general, the consumer will not pay the lowest interest rate for credit.

It is also worth mentioning the charges that depend on the index chosen for the contract, such as IPCA and savings. These options that vary more often guarantee lower rates, but the risks are higher. Those linked to the TR or prefixed have higher rates, but are much less risky.

other banks

Some smaller financial institutions charge more interesting interest, as is the case with Banco de Brasília. In it, real estate financing rates start at 7.99% per year plus the Reference Rate.

Another possibility is Caixa’s Casa Verde e Amarela program, which also has special conditions for using the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

*with information from Valor Investe