Sesap recommends second reinforcement against Covid for all adults in RN – 07/28/2022 – News

In a technical note issued on Wednesday night (27), the State Department of Public Health (Sesap) recommends the application of a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all people over 18 years of age in Rio de Janeiro. Great North. According to the guidelines, the dose should be applied at least four months after the first booster (third dose).

Rovena Rosa / Agência Brasil

Rio Grande do Norte has, so far, 2,006,953 people over the age of 18 vaccinated, which represents 91% of the population. With the second dose it is 1,883,735 (85%). With the first booster, that is, the third dose, 1,249,085 people are vaccinated, 56% and with the second booster dose (D4) there are 234,386 people, 10% of the population.

“The expansion of the reinforcement of this public is essential to guarantee the continuity of immunity against Covid-19 and help to reduce confirmed cases and hospitalizations, considering that preventive measures are aimed at vaccination and non-pharmacological measures”, explains the company. coordinator of the immunization program Laiane Graziela.

The immunizer to be used for the booster dose should be Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca. Inactivated vaccine platforms are not recommended for the purpose described in the document, following the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

On Wednesday, the state added 318 new confirmed cases of Covid and three deaths from the disease. In all, Rio Grande do Norte has 8,347 deaths from Covid and 545,523 people infected by the new coronavirus.