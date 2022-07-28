Shawn Mendes cancels tour again to take care of mental health

After postponing shows on the “Wonder” tour for the first half of this month, Shawn Mendes, 23, has canceled the rest of the shows to continue his mental health treatment. The singer had already started a three-week break from the schedule.

In a statement on Instagram, the singer explained the reasons for this new postponement. “As you know, I put off the last few weeks of shows as I wasn’t fully prepared for the price it would cost me to be back on the road. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic. , but the reality is that I wasn’t quite ready for how difficult the tour would be after that time,” he began.

“After talking more with my team and working with an amazing group of healthcare professionals, it became clearer that I need to enjoy the time I never had, find myself and come back stronger,” the singer continued.

He then explained about the decision to cancel the rest of the North America and UK/Europe tour dates. The singer said he had high expectations of being well for the resumption of shows, but realized that he needs to put health first in his life.

“We were hopeful that I would be able to continue with the rest of the dates after a break, but at this point I need to put my health as a priority,” he said.

However, Shawn said that he will not stand still and will stop working with music in this period away from the stage. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see them on tour in the future,” he said.

He also expressed regret for the fans who are looking forward to the shows after a long period away from them due to the covid pandemic. “I know you all have been waiting so long for these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise to come back as soon as I have the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you so much for supporting me and staying by my side. side on this journey”, he concluded.

first postponement

In the first tour postponement announcement, the singer said he needed to prioritize his mental health. “It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville until further notice,” the “If I Can’t Have You” singer said in a statement posted on his profile. on Instagram.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road I felt like I was ready to come back but this decision was premature. road routine and the pressure hit me and I reached a breaking point,” Shawn explained.

“After speaking with my team and healthcare professionals, [concluí que] I need to take time to heal, to take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know,” he said.