Shortages and high inputs affect 22 of 25 industry sectors – News

A survey carried out by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) shows that shortage or price increase of inputs it already affects 22 of 25 sectors of the national industry. According to the entity, this problem, which began to worsen in the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, still in 2020, has been prolonged by the war in Ukraine and recent lockdowns in industrial regions of China.

For eight consecutive quarters, Brazilian industries cite access to raw materials as the main difficulty. In the second quarter of this year, the sector most affected was the printing and reproduction industries, with 71.7% of companies citing this issue. Then come the cleaning, perfumery and personal hygiene segments (70%) and the automotive vehicle industries (69.8%).





Only three industrial areas did not mention shortages or high prices of raw materials as the biggest problem faced. Among the leather and leather goods industries, this issue appeared in third place, cited by 37.2% of the companies that participated in the survey. In the furniture (38.7%) and maintenance and repair (45.5%) segments, it ranked second on the list.

For economist Paula Verlangeiro, from CNI, about half of industrial production is consumed as an input by the industry itself. In this way, the scarcity or high prices of these items do not only affect manufacturers, but spread through the production chain, reaching the consumer through price increases or drops in production.





crisis and normalization

The economist also says that the bottlenecks in the logistics and production chain caused by the pandemic and that have persisted since the end of 2020 were worsened this year with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the severe lockdowns in China. These last two factors delayed the normalization of global input chains, which had not yet recovered from the global crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The survey reveals that entrepreneurs believe that the situation will return to normal only in 2023. “In light of this, the main consequences are difficulties in recovering, or maintaining, production, the increase in input prices and costs in production chains, in addition to the readjustments in the prices of consumer goods and the greater pressure on inflation”, explains Paula.





high interest

In addition to the bottlenecks in access to raw materials, the CNI survey shows that the rise in interest rates worries Brazilian industry. Also according to the survey, 16 of the 25 sectors consider the recent increases in the Selic rate, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, one of the country’s five main economic problems.

To try to hold back inflation, the BC (Central Bank) raised the Selic rate from 2% per year, in August 2020, to 13.25% per year, currently. In the assessment of the CNI, this increase is excessive and harms production, consumption and employment by making credit more expensive.





The CNI says that the concern with the interest rate is increasingly cited by industrial entrepreneurs and has been growing for five consecutive semesters. In the division by sectors, the segments of diverse products and of motor vehicles mention the Selic as the second biggest current problem. In the sectors of food, wood, machinery and equipment, electrical material, metallurgy, textiles and clothing and accessories, the item ranks third.



