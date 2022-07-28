Singer reveals that Maisa asked for an end to rumors about romance

Singer João Gomes, 19, revealed that presenter Maisa Silva, 20, oriented him to ‘manage’ the jokes of a possible romance between the two because the matter was getting ‘out of control’.

In an interview with the newspaper EXTRA, the owner of the hit “Dengo” opened his heart and confessed to having been in love with the former presenter of “Bom Dia & Cia” (SBT). Currently, he considers the actress also a great friend.

I met Maisa in person last year. I did a presentation in São Paulo and she attended. After the show, she sent me a message on Instagram saying that she had found a person my age singing and being successful just like me, giving me a very good energy with what she wrote. When I went to reply, I saw that there was a very old message from me, from 2017, declaring myself, I don’t even know what I had in my head at the time (laughs). I think I wanted to be her friend so much, that I sent that direct.

João Gomes

“That’s when we started to play this internal joke between us. She came to make fun of me saying that if I said I liked her, I had to, at least, dedicate a song. When I released my new album, I said: “This will be it, ok ?”

The joke of a possible romance, however, had a far greater repercussion than both expected. To give you an idea, the name of João Gomes and Maisa Silva became one of the main topics on Twitter for a few days and with several suggestions from shippers – cute nicknames with abbreviations of the couple’s name.

Faced with the scenario, Maisa Silva asked João Gomes to ‘manage’ the jokes involving both of them because the public is taking the story to the ‘romantic side’.

Every day I texted Maisa and asked if everything was okay. One day she asked us to fix it, because everything was out of control, so we stopped playing. People don’t understand the story, which is about friendship, so they end up taking it to the romantic side.

João Gomes

He even joked about his ‘singleness’ phase: “My heart is bitter. If I play João Gomes, I’ll cry myself”, he concluded.