Snake head found by flight attendant in flight meal; Look

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Snake head found by flight attendant in flight meal; Look 0 Views

A flight attendant found an alleged snake’s head in an airplane meal on Thursday. The aircraft flew from Ankara, Turkey, to Dusseldorf, Germany, and airline SunExpress said it would investigate the case, according to Indian TV New Delhi Television.

A company representative said the incident was “absolutely unacceptable” and the contract with Sancak Inflight Service, the food supplier in question, was discontinued. In addition, an investigation was initiated.

“With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our priority that the services provided are of the highest quality and that our customers and employees have a comfortable and safe flying experience,” said SunExpress, in note

Sancak, on the other hand, denied that the snake’s head was their responsibility and stated that it “did not provide any of the foreign objects that were allegedly in the food”. The caterer claims that she cooks the meals at 280ºC and that the fresh looking snake head was added after that.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Everyone liked her’, laments sister-in-law of young woman killed in Maricá | Rio de Janeiro

Yzabelli’s body was found in a forested area on the banks of Estrada dos Cajueiros, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved