Snoring, sleep and tiredness, Leo Jaime tells how he discovered he has apnea – 07/27/2022

During participation in the third episode of the fourth season of Connection VivaBem, the actor and musician Leo Jaime says that it took between two and three years to discover that he had obstructive sleep apnea.

The first signs manifested with snoring, sleep and tiredness. He says that in every situation where he was standing or sitting, he either wanted to nap or actually ended up napping.

“I got very sleepy while driving, dozing at the movies, sleeping at the dentist. At the same time I woke up tired, did the exercises I had to do, [praticava] sport, but I felt that I was always using an extra reserve and not with my usual physical preparation”, he recalls.

Leo claims that he gained a lot of weight because of the disorder and that she was the origin and not the consequence of the problem. “Apnea caused me to gain weight and not having gained weight caused me to have apnea, because I was very thin and still young.”

The musician says that he used some strategies to deal with the situation, one of them was to sew a pocket on the back of his shirt and put a tennis ball to sleep on his side and not lie on his back – the position favors episodes of apnea.

Another alternative was to put a device in the mouth, similar to those used to treat bruxism, but Leo was afraid of having a dysfunction related to the TMJ (temporomandibular joint). He also came up with the idea of ​​having surgery and taking a little piece of the roof of his mouth, but as there was a risk of changing the sound of his voice, or even becoming slurred, he preferred not to do it.

After getting a polysomnography and being diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea, Leo tried using BiPAP. “It was a very noisy ‘tramboo’ that sent the air with a lot of force inside. It was uncomfortable because when you were going to exhale, the device resisted. I didn’t adapt and went to use CPAP. From diagnosis to effectively a satisfactory treatment using CPAP, It took me about ten years”, he says.

Leo says he’s terrified of sleeping without the CPAP and remembers one night, during a trip to a friend’s farm, he couldn’t use the device because the power went out. “I sat on the couch waiting for the day to dawn and the energy to come back so I could lie down and sleep.” He claims that “it’s better to stay awake at night than to have sleep apnea.”

In one of the polysomnography performed by the singer, 20 years ago, he had more than four apneas lasting more than a minute and a half in a single night. With proper treatment over the years, Leo’s sleep quality has improved, the number of apneas has decreased and they are no longer as long.