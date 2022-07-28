Sporting gives in, and Bruno Tabata comes to Brazil to sign with Palmeiras – Sports

O palm trees received authorization from Sporting, from Portugal, to draw up the contract to be signed by Bruno Tabata. Shirt 7 was released by the Portuguese to come to Brazil immediately.

As found by the report, Verdão wants to close the link until 2026 with the striker and already enroll him in the quarterfinals of the Liberators for the clashes on the 3rd and 10th of August against Atlético-MG. O Palmeiras agreed to pay the €5 million (R$ 27 million) required by the Portuguese team.

If the negotiation is confirmed, Tabata, 25, will work professionally in the country where he was born for the first time. revealed by Atlético-MG, he left Brazil after not renewing his contract as soon as he left Galo's juniors in 2016.



































Last season, Tabata played 31 games, scored six goals and provided four assists. In addition, he played in the Champions League against Ajax (Netherlands) and Manchester City (England), and made his mark against the Dutch in the world’s premier club tournament.







Considered Sporting’s 12th player by coach Rúben Amorim, Bruno Tabata was requested by coach Abel Ferreira. However, with the Trincao’s arrival in the squad could lose that space.

Bruno Tabata was once part of Brazil’s Olympic team and was a teammate of defender Murilo, now a starter in the defense of Palmeiras. They were part of the campaign Brazilian title at the Toulon Tournament, in 2019, against Japan, on penalties. In addition, his manager is the former player Deco, idol and athlete of the Portugal national team.



Surname

Known as Bruno Tabata, the likely reinforcement from Palmeiras does not have that baptismal name. In fact, “Tabata” is a nickname for the appearance with Rodrigo Tabata, who played for Santos and Goiás, and who is currently in Qatar. The veteran can play in the next World Cup, as he was naturalized to play for the host country.



