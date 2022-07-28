“Sporting intends to accept”; Leila Pereira sleeps on the spot and Palmeiras can ‘eat dust’ by Bruno Tabata

O palm trees lives a great moment on the pitch when it comes to Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores, but knows that a slight pressure from the stands began after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, in addition to “controversial” moves in the transfer market recently, especially with departures.

After selling Gabriel Veron for a price that the people from Palmeiras did not like, Leila Pereira continues to be pressured to bring in a replacementeven more so because Gustavo Scarpa is another who will soon no longer be part of the squad, as he signed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, to work in Europe, which is his dream.

Along these lines, the president outlined a “plan A” in this window, even making an official proposal: Verdão formalized a proposal by Bruno Tabata, from Sporting, from Portugal, of 3 million euros + 2 million in objectives, wanting a 4-year contract. The Portuguese, however, want to receive the 5 million euros of “beat ready” to accept the release.

A counter-proposal has not yet been made, but one situation could alienate the Brazilian from Palmeiras: the Lisbon team received a new offer, this time from Sharjah, proposing to pay the 5 million euros and a 3-year contract, according to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda. In this way, the Europeans must accept, leaving only an “ok” from the player himself for everything to be formalized.

After confirming the arrival of Miguel Merentiel and Flaco López, the intention is to find this new option in midfield, which could even be an alternative for Abel Ferreira when Raphael Veiga is out for some reason. The next few days should be decisive for Tabata’s future to be beaten.