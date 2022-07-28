Strong results should lift optimism, analysts say

Ambev (ABEV3) posted adjusted profit of R$3.0858 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a growth of 4.2% compared to R$2.9627 billion in 2Q21, the company said on Thursday ( 28). The performance, according to the beverage company, was driven by growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), partially offset by higher financial expenses.

In general, the research teams of Bradesco BBI, Credit Suisse and XP considered Ambev’s numbers as strong and expect a change in investors’ perception of the brewery’s shares.

Stocks, however, had a volatile start to the session, alternating between losses and gains. At 10:15 am (Brasília time), assets had a slight drop of 0.20%, at R$ 14.95, after opening higher. In the month, however, the shares accumulated appreciation of 11.8%

Despite the still challenging macro, analysts at XP see AmBev’s 2Q22 results “as key to a positive change in short/medium term perceptions, as commodity prices are on a downward trend and should decompress margins sequentially, allowing an expected recovery, which they believe can be accelerated by BEEs”.

In this sense, Bradesco BBI’s analysis team highlights that the downward trend in commodity prices suggests that cost pressure will gradually decrease, a factor that has been putting pressure on the margin in recent quarters – analysts project an Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) of 37 % for 2024, significantly higher than the consensus of 31%.

For the Bradesco BBI team, the numbers reported this morning should contribute to further lift investor sentiment towards the stock in the coming months, as continued gains in market share show that the company is successfully executing its investment strategy. growth with the new management since 2019.

According to Credit Suisse, once again Ambev (ABEV3) presented excellent results even in the face of weaker consumption dynamics. AmBev’s top-notch sales execution has driven Brazil’s beer volumes to grow, gaining market share and exceeding expectations for low to mid-digit sales and purchase growth.

In terms of profitability, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of BRL 4.6 billion came slightly above market expectations and BBI’s BRL 4.5 billion, while the main positive highlight was the 8.5% year-on-year increase in Brazilian beer volumes, which is above market expectations for growth of between 4% and 5%.

According to BBI, the higher-than-expected volume is likely due to the company continuing to execute its growth strategy well (for example, through innovations) and taking advantage of a favorable competitive environment that is likely to continue (for example, Heineken may face restrictions capacity until mid-2024, when it is expected to open a new plant and is therefore focused on increasing prices).

Credit Suisse highlights the factors that contributed to the growth in net sales, such as the price increase, as well as the portfolio with the highest values.

On the other hand, the well-known cost of inputs and inflationary pressures led to a dilution of the Ebitda margin of 540 basis points year-on-year, to 32.5%, despite the 5.4% growth in Ebitda year-on-year.

Itaú BBA analysts point out that commodity prices continue to put pressure on costs while diesel prices impacted general and administrative expenses, weighing on the company’s profitability.

Credit Suisse maintains recommendation outperform (above-average performance, equivalent to the purchase) for Ambev, and a target price of R$ 16.50, or a 10.1% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing. XP also reiterated its buy recommendation and target price of BRL 18.80, which represents an upside of 25.8% compared to the previous day’s close.

Bradesco BBI shares the same optimism as XP and Credit. In this way, it maintains a recommendation outperform and the target price of BRL 21, an upside potential of 40.2% compared to yesterday’s close.

After considering Ambev’s balance sheet to be slightly positive, Itaú BBA maintains its market perform rating (equivalent to neutral), with a target price of R$18.

