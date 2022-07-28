SUS publishes a new public notice for the Selection Process

Selection is intended to fill 16 vacancies offered to professionals with education between incomplete and complete higher education levels; check out

In the state of Bahia, Fundação Estatal Saúde da Família (FESF-SUS) announces the implementation of a new Selection Process, which aims to fill 16 vacancies for the hiring of professionals, in order to compose the Product Development team (DPTEC), in the Science, Technology and Innovation Directorate (DCTI).

Opportunities are available among the following positions: Junior IT Systems Developer – Type 1 (1); Junior IT Systems Developer – Type 2 (1); Full IT Systems Developer – Type 1 (1); Full IT Systems Developer – Type 2 (1); Senior IT Systems Developer – Type 1 (1); Junior Administrative Methods and Systems Manager – Type 1 (1); Full Administrative Systems and Methods Manager – Type 1 (1); Senior Systems and Administrative Methods Manager – Type 1 (1); Junior Systems Development Analyst – Type 1 (1); Junior Systems Development Analyst – Type 2 (1); Full Systems Development Analyst – Type 1 (1); Full Systems Development Analyst – Type 2 (1); Senior Systems Development Analyst – Type 1 (1); Senior Systems Development Analyst – Type 2 (1); Full Information Technology Project Manager – Type 1 (1); and Senior Information Technology Project Manager – Type 1 (1).

To compete for the opportunity offered, it is necessary that the candidate has education between incomplete higher education and complete higher education, according to the respective position claimed. Upon admission, the professional must work 40 hours a week, with monthly remuneration ranging from R$ 2,900.00 to R$ 9,100.00.

Procedures for participation

Those interested in participating in the Selection Process can apply electronically, from 12 noon on July 27, 2022 until the 29th of the same month and year, by forwarding the documentation specified in the public notice, to the respective email address. e-mail according to the respective chosen position.

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated by applying a curriculum analysis, based on the scoring criteria specified in the selection document.

Validity

According to the opening notice, the contract will be signed for 12 months, renewable, provided that it does not exceed the maximum period of 24 months. However, the Selection Process will be valid for six months, counted from the approval of the final result, both with the possibility of extension, once, for the same period.