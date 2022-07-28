Suspect of killing wife and child in Blumenau is involved in another death in Gaspar

Kelber Pereira, suspected of killing his partner Jessica Ballock, 23, and her three-month-old son, in Blumenau, is also the subject of an investigation involving the death of another woman. The crime took place in Gaspar. According to the Civil Police, Kelber would have at least committed the crime of concealing a corpse.

Deputy Bruno Fernando, from Gaspar, is responsible for investigating the 36-year-old Carine Silva da Rosa case. She was found by a couple of cyclists on April 23 this year in a woods on Rua Theobaldo Anselmo Sansão, in the Poço Grande neighborhood.

According to the delegate, the medical report carried out by the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) could not identify signs of violence or reveal the cause of Carine’s death. The toxicological report has not yet been completed to verify the possibility of intoxication.

Investigation

A month after the crime, security cameras confirmed that Kelber left a motel with Carine’s body in the passenger seat. Witnesses and friends confirmed that she was a call girl to help defray the expenses of her four children.

Motel employees report not having heard any suspicious noises. The hypothesis of natural death is not ruled out and the lack of evidence makes it difficult to investigate a homicide.

Still, the Civil Police asked for the temporary arrest of Kelber to continue with the investigations. However, the Judiciary did not accept. Searches and seizures were carried out in Blumenau, but initially he was not found.

After further searches, Kelber was located at the address where he lived with Jessica and their children. Initially, he denied involvement with the crime, but after seeing the evidence he assumed that he had a sexual relationship with the victim.

He denied having killed Carine and stated that she became ill and ended up dying inside the motel. In desperation, especially as he had just had his second child, he decided to dispose of the body.

Double homicide in Blumenau

Jessica Ballock, 23, and her three-month-old son were found dead in the apartment where they lived, on Rua dos Caçadores, in the Velha neighborhood, in Blumenau. According to police chief Ronnie Esteves, responsible for the investigations, at first the police were informed about the possibility that a person was dead inside the property.

Upon entering the apartment, they confirmed the death of the young woman, but they also found the child, already lifeless, on the bed. Both were beheaded with knife blows.

After gathering information, the police also discovered that Jessica’s second child was missing. Kalleb Pereira, one year and 10 months old, had been taken in by his father Kelber Pereira, the main suspect in the crime, who had fled the state.

The prison

Kelber was arrested on Tuesday night, the 26th. According to Civil Police chief Ronnie Esteves, responsible for the case, he was located in Paulínia, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The arrest was carried out by the Military Police of the municipality.

Despite the information released this Monday, that Kélber would be interested in turning himself in to a police station in Bragança Paulista, the suspect was considered a fugitive, after having the temporary arrest decreed.

According to the delegate, Kelber will be sent to Campinas, São Paulo, to participate in the custody hearing. After the hearing, he will remain in the public jail attached to the Second Police Station of Campinas. For the prisoner to be transferred to Blumenau depends on the prison system.

“It depends on the prison system to transfer the prisoner. From the hearing, we will discuss the possibility of bringing him to Blumenau”, explains the delegate.

Suspect’s family speaks out

Kelber Pereira’s parents spoke this Wednesday, 27th. An official note signed by the law firm Gonçalves, which represents the family, pointed out details of how Kalleb Pereira – one year and 10 months old son of Jessica and Kelber – arrived at them in Munhoz (MG).

According to the document, the family learned about the crime on Monday, 25, after messages sent by Jessica’s family. At that moment, Kelber’s mother tried to contact him several times, but without success.

“Later that day, Mr. Kelber contacted his mother by phone, at which point she quickly asked him to leave the child with his maternal grandparents, and to turn himself in, as he believed he was in the state of Santa Catarina, where Jessica’s parents reside”report in the note.

Kelber would then have informed him that he was not in Santa Catarina. But that he would turn himself in after leaving his eldest son with her, in Munhoz. Also according to the family, the grandson arrived at their house at dawn, along with three other men. None of them were Kelber.

“Around 00:30 on 07/26/2022, three unknown men arrived at the house of Kelber’s mother, accompanying the infant, including one of them presented himself as Mr. Kelber. It is noteworthy that the family had no knowledge of the whereabouts of Mr. Kelber and that at no time did he inform his family where he was.”

“Total repudiation”

Lawyers said that as soon as the child arrived, the paternal grandparents took pictures and forwarded them to Jessica’s family. Furthermore, they contacted the prosecutor’s office and authorities to leave the boy somewhere safe and unknown until Kelber was arrested.

“Finally, the family of Mr. Kelber expresses total repudiation of the crimes committed by him, and since he discovered what happened, he made himself available to the competent bodies so that justice could be done, as they value the safety of the minor and for Mr. Kelber pay for what he did!” highlights part of the note.

The note ends with the family informing that they only spoke after Kelber’s arrest to avoid getting in the way of police investigations. They also emphasize that they are in deep mourning because they also lost two loved ones.

