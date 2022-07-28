Suzano (SUZB3) exceeds expectations with a profit of BRL 182 million in 2Q22 – Money Times

THE suzano (SUZB3) ended the second quarter of 2022 with consolidated net income of R$ 182 million, according to financial and operational data released by the company this Wednesday (27).

The result exceeded the expectations of the market consensus, which expected a loss of R$ 491 million in the quarter, according to data from the Bloomberg.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, when the company reported gains in the amount of R$10 billion, profit shrank 98%, due to the negative variation in the financial result, which was negatively impacted by the exchange rate variation on debt and mark-to-market of operations with derivatives.

The company’s net revenue grew 17% year-on-year, to R$11.5 billion, and also exceeded market expectations, which projected an amount of R$10.8 billion.

According to Suzano, the quarter was marked by positive demand and combinations of “several unscheduled factors and logistical difficulties that affected pulp supply”, sustaining the rise in hardwood prices.

“On the pulp demand side, the pulp markets tissue and papers Printing and Writing in the United States and Europe maintained solid levels supported by higher domestic demand and lower volumes and papers”, he said.

Suzano also said that, despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine having impacted global prices of inputs and energy, paper producers were able to pass on the price increases.

All things considered, Suzano’s pulp sales grew 5% year-on-year, while paper sales rose 10%.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$ 6.3 billion, an increase of 6% compared to a year earlier. The margin contracted 6 percentage points to 55%.

In the quarter, dollar-denominated net debt was stable from the first quarter at $10.5 billion, and dollar-denominated leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted 12-month EBITDA, dropped to 2.3x, despite of the investment cycle, highlights Suzano.

In reais, the net debt reached R$ 54.9 billion, against R$ 49.7 billion in the first quarter. The increase in local currency is due to the exchange rate variation in the second quarter.

Projections update

This Wednesday, Suzano released its new capex projections (investments) for 2022. The company raised the estimates to R$ 16.1 billion, from R$ 13.6 billion previously, due to the increase in expectations for the Land and Florestas, resulting from the corporate acquisitions of Parkia and Caravelas.

Regarding investments in maintenance, the increase in estimates to R$ 5.5 billion reflects the anticipation of payment, “aiming at greater financial efficiency”.

share buyback

Suzano informed that the board of directors has approved a new share buyback program, in line with the May 2022 program, with the aim of generating value for shareholders.

Under the new program, the company will be able to acquire up to 20 million shares of its own issuance, in addition to the balance of acquisitions currently available in the ongoing program.

The maximum period for the acquisition of the new program is 18 months from the date of approval by the board members – that is, today.

Acquisitions will be made using:

available profit and capital reserve balances; and

realized result of the current year.

Currently, Suzano has 712,407,201 shares issued by it in circulation and 26,327,369 shares issued by it in treasury.

