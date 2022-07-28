Suzano (SUZB3) sees profit fall 98% in the 2nd quarter, to R$ 182 million; approves share buyback and raises investment target

Suzano (SUZB3) recorded a profit of R$ 182 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the pulp and paper company said on Wednesday (27). The number represents a decline of 98% compared to the same period last year.

Refinitiv’s projection based on a consensus of market analysts was for a profit of R$ 1.227 billion (down 88% on an annual basis), but with an increase in revenue of 8.23%, to R$ 10.65 billion. For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), the projection was R$ 5.693 billion, down 17.5% on an annual basis, but up 11.3% compared to 1Q22 .

Suzano’s net revenue grew 17% in the year, to R$ 11.5 billion. The company’s adjusted Ebitda was R$ 6.3 billion, up 6% on the same basis.

“The second quarter of the year continued to be marked by positive demand and the combination of several unscheduled factors and logistical difficulties that affected the pulp supply and sustained the increase in hardwood prices”, comments the company in the document published this evening. .

According to the company, the US and European markets remain resilient and it was possible to pass on the increase in spending on inputs and energy, generated by the war in Ukraine. In China, however, there was a negative impact caused by lockdowns of the Covid zero policy.

Pulp sales volume grew 5% in the year, to 2.6 million tons, and revenue from this front grew 19% on the same basis, to R$9.5 billion. The commodity’s average price rose 15% on the same basis, to $726 a ton.

On the other hand, however, the cost of cash was US$ 854, up 26% compared to 1Q21 – despite having decreased 2% on a sequential basis. “The increase in the cost of wood is mainly explained by the impact of the higher average radius in the quarter and by the increase in the price of Brent, which affects both harvesting and transport operations”, explained Suzano.

Adjusted Ebitda on the pulp front was R$5.6 billion, up 2% in the year and 23% in the quarter. The number was driven by the higher pulp price and sales volume, but, on the other hand, it was partially offset by the appreciation of the real against the dollar, which increased the company’s expenses.

In the paper segment, sales jumped 11% in the year, reaching 231 thousand tons, and revenue, 44%, to R$ 2.01 billion.

“The paper’s adjusted Ebitda increased by 25% compared to 1Q22, mainly as a result of the increase in the average net price and the increase in volume sold”, explains Suzano.

Despite the increase in revenue and operating income on both business fronts, Suzano’s net income was negatively impacted by its financial result, which was negative by R$6.9 billion – compared to a positive balance of R$12.9 billion in 1Q21 .

The company explains that it saw its financial expenses jump 8% in the year, due to the high interest rates in the national currency. In addition, the financial results were also impacted by the 11% devaluation of the real against the dollar, which boosted the debt in foreign currency, which subtracted R$ 4.4 billion from the result.

Suzano also saw its net debt increase by 11% in the year, to R$54.8 billion. “The increase in debt compared to 1Q22 was mainly due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar”.

Repurchase and investments

In addition to the balance sheet, the company announced another share buyback program after having had a “significant evolution of buybacks” of a program approved in May. This time, the operation involves up to 20 million shares, or 2.8% of the total outstanding, and the term will be 18 months.

The world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, Suzano also raised its investment forecast for 2022, from R$13.6 billion disclosed at the end of last year to R$16.1 billion.

The growth in expenditure expectations stems from the purchase of forest assets for R$ 2 billion and anticipation of maintenance expenses, “aimed at greater financial efficiency”, said the company.

