table points to advances in telecommuting

At the table this Tuesday 26th, the fourth round of negotiation of the National Banking Campaign, the National Command of Bank Employees presented the demands of the category for the improvement of teleworking, and Fenaban (federation of banks) declared interest in advancing in the construction of a clause on the subject, committing to present a proposal at the next meetings.

“We present our claims about the importance of controlling the working hours, so that teleworking in no way results in an increase in hours worked, with extrapolation of the working hours. We also emphasize that the right to disconnect is fundamental”, informs the president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, Ivone Silva, one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command, which represents the category at the table with Fenaban.

“We also present the claim that banks promote the permanent training of workers, keeping them up to date with new technologies and rapid innovations in the sector; that the banks bear the costs of certifications and training to change areas, in case of restructuring”, adds Ivone.

Another point highlighted by workers’ representatives was the concern with workers’ health. “The concern with mental health and the achievement of a healthy work environment permeates the entire debate. It is a concern for workers in person, in telework, in all areas of the banking sector”, says the leader.

The Command also emphasized the importance of per diem in teleworking. And the need to guarantee union access to those workers who are working from home.

According to a survey carried out by Febraban itself, banks expect that in 2022 only 41% of workers in internal areas will work in person, and 59% in a total or hybrid telework model. “So it’s urgent that we have a more comprehensive clause on teleworking, which takes into account allowances, supply of office items, with respect to ergonomics”, emphasizes Ivone.

Another highlight made by the Command was the need to guarantee the unions’ access to bank employees who work from home. “It is essential that the union movement has access to these workers, so that they participate in the election of Cipas, in assemblies… For this we need to have communication channels with bank employees who work from home, a contingent whose tendency is to increase, according to Fenaban itself”, he adds.

The next round of negotiations between Comando and Fenaban will take place on Thursday 28th and will debate claims on the security issue.

Trading schedule:

Thursday, July 28: Social Clauses and Bank Security

Monday, August 1: Health and Working Conditions

Wednesday, August 3: Economic Clauses

Thursday, August 11: Continuation of the Economic Clauses

