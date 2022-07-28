“Take it out of your life”

During this morning, Thursday (28), Jojo Todynho used his official Instagram profile to comment on the controversy involving Caio Castro. During this week the actor revealed, in an interview, that he doesn’t like to pay the bill alone when he goes out with a woman.

In the video published by the singer, she appears in a towel and detonates the heartthrob’s speech, stating that women need to be independent. “Good morning. Look, I really mean it. Women, work, study, value yourself and get Caios out of your life, or rather, don’t even let in”she began.

In the sequence of the video, Jojo still praises her husband, the soldier Lucas, who, according to the famous, does everything to please her. “My husband is a f*ck, he works his heart out to please me. Imagine who earns triple his? Still want to split the bill?”she blurted out.

On social media, several netizens and even some famous ones, such as, for example, Deolane Bezerra, detonated the actor’s speech. However, Leo Picon, among some other Twitter users, decided to come out in defense of the heartthrob, claiming that people didn’t need to worry because Caio wouldn’t invite them to dinner.