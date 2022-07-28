Tenório has brutal death in Pantanal, scene has water and stunt double

Tenório has brutal death in Pantanal and scenes have drone, water and stuntman

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will have an ending worthy of a great soap opera villain. the character will suffer a lot until he dies, after clashing with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The scene of Tenório’s death, filmed in Seropédica, in Rio de Janeiro, was recorded last Friday (22), took about 6 hours to be ready, and had to have the participation of a drone, a stuntman and the presence of water.

On that occasion, the landowner will be attacked by his former employee with a kind of spear. In the first version, the character played by actor Antonio Petrin, was dying in a brutal scene. The outcome in the remake will be different.

The disagreements between the two began when the boss discovered the betrayal of his wife, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), with the employee. So from there, Tenório forced Zuleica (Aline Borges) to move to Mato Grosso do Sul.

The duo will also star in one of the most talked about scenes in the first edition of ‘Pantanal’, when Tenório goes after Alcides and castrates the boy. But the scene in the remake won’t be as agonizing as in the previous version.

Pantanal – Trindade disappears in a demonic form and leaves Irma pregnant with a devil-baby Pantanal – Forsaken and in misery, Bruaca turns into Maria Chalaneira and falls into the mouths of the people Pantanal – Caged, Juma growls, confronts and makes a cruel threat to José Leôncio: “I turn a jaguar…”

On the death of the boss, Alcides will have the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). The foreman will stick a spear in the villain’s stomach, who will bleed to death and will be eaten by piranhas in the lake.

According to journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Tenório will be dragged by an anaconda to the lake, after being injured by Alcides in a fight.

To make the scene, Murilo Benício had to record in the water. Only in the final scene, where the farmer will drown, he had to count on the contribution of the stuntman. All passages were captured by a drone.