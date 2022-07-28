The country that mints gold coins to fight inflation

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on The country that mints gold coins to fight inflation 1 Views

woman holding coin

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

New currency can be used in some stores

Zimbabwe’s central bank has taken an unusual step to curb the inflation that has been plaguing the country for years — and it’s considered one of the highest in the world.

Amid an abrupt drop in the value of the national currency, the institution began to mint gold coins.

The central bank more than doubled interest rates — a measure taken to deal with inflation — to 200% this month after the annual rate of inflation rose above 190%.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Zimbabwe recorded the third highest inflation in the world in 2021, behind only Venezuela and Sudan.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Amid internal disputes, MDB officializes Simone Tebet’s candidacy for the presidency | Elections 2022

In a virtual convention, the MDB made official this Wednesday (27) the candidacy of senator …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved