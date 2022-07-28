The foreign alert for the mining company’s balance sheet – Money Times

The news that the Anglo-Australian group Rio Tintocompetitor of OK (VALE3), signaled the end of the era of record returns for mining and represents a “great wake-up call” for the Brazilian company’s numbers, Genial Investimentos said.

The foreign company reported a 28% drop in first-half profit to $8.91 billion and announced a more than 50% reduction in dividend payouts.

The negative perception of recession and higher costs put pressure on Rio Tinto’s margins. In addition, the uncertainty with the Chinese real estate situation has been contributing to the concern about future demands, evaluated the brokerage.

Valley: What to expect

Vale is expected to post net income of US$4.3 billion in the second quarter, compared to US$7.6 billion in the same period in 2021, according to projections gathered by Bloomberg.

The result reflects a period of lower realized iron ore prices.

According to XP, worries of a global recession are weighing on commodities, triggering a sell-off even for sectors where supply is not yet better.

VALE3 rose 1.04% this Thursday afternoon (28), at R$ 71.25. The company publishes the balance sheet after the market closes.

