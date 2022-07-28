The flat stomach of Brendan Fraser’s character in “George, King of the Forest” (1997) gave way to a considerable belly for the actor to play the protagonist of “The Whale”, a professor who suffers from morbid obesity and weighs 272 kilos. . The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky (from “Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan”) will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, starting next Sunday (31), and the first publicity image was released on Tuesday. fair (26).

The photo shows Frasier only from the neck up, and even so, it impresses. The paparazzi, always them, had already done the work of showing the world the “new phase” of the physical actor when he was diving with his children in Barbados, about three years ago.

Photo: Disclosure Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP

“The Whale” is an adaptation of an award-winning play by Samuel D. Hunter, which Variety told Variety was a “deeply personal” story. It is a film about grief, estrangement, fatphobia and overcoming from the perspective of a fat protagonist: Charlie, the character played by Fraser, becomes a reclusive man after the death of his boyfriend and starts to eat compulsively to relieve the pain. In the feature, he plays with the red-haired Sadie Sink, the interpreter of Max in Stranger Things (Netflix). She plays her daughter, whom Charlie tries to reconnect with.