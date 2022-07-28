The mystery of the Saudi sisters found dead in a Sydney apartment

Australian authorities are calling for any information about the girls, aged 23 and 24, days and weeks before they died.

The bodies of two sisters, aged 23 and 24, were found dead at home in Sydney, Australia, on June 7. These are Asra Abdullah Alsehli and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, from Saudi Arabia.

Due to the circumstances in which they were found, without any signs of violence, the authorities opened an investigation and sought to understand the identity of the women, a conclusion they reached more than a month after finding the bodies inside the apartment.

The bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were identified, but despite efforts, authorities said they had not been able to determine the causes of death. The police also believe that the young women had been dead for several days.

“Despite intensive investigations, it has not been possible to determine how the women died,” New South Wales police said in a statement on Wednesday.

NSW Police Officer Claudia Allcroft said any additional information could resolve the investigation.

“We want to speak with anyone who may have seen or known information about the women in the days and weeks leading up to their death – which we believe took place in early May,” it reads.

In a note published on Twitter, the Saudi consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case.

“The consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the victims’ families,” it reads.

CNN International has already contacted the Saudi Arabian embassy in Canberra. CNN also said that, according to information provided by the NSW police, the sisters left Saudi Arabia for Australia in 2017.