The proposal for planes to have a second door to avoid invading the cockpit advances

Cockpit of a commercial aircraft – Illustrative image: Ralf Roletschek / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday, July 27, that it has proposed requiring a second cockpit barrier on certain commercial airliners. The additional barrier would protect the flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door was open.

The proposed rule requires aircraft manufacturers to install a second physical barrier on airplanes produced after the rule goes into effect and used in commercial passenger service in the United States.

“Flight crews keep us safe when we travel to visit loved ones, explore new places and conduct business. They also deserve to be protected, and this regulation is an important step forward,” said Pete Buttigiego, US Secretaries of Transportation.

“Each additional layer of security is important. Protecting flight crews helps keep our system the safest in the world,” said Billy Nolen, acting FAA administrator, helicopter pilot and former commercial airline commander.





Last year, the Biden-Harris administration put the secondary cockpit barrier on its regulatory priority list. During 2019 and 2020, the FAA worked with aircraft manufacturers, labor partners and others to gather recommendations that are included in today’s proposal.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed rule once it is published in the Federal Register. The FAA will publish a final rule after the comment period ends.

