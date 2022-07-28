the real gains purchasing power in several countries

From March 2017 to the same month in 2022, the real had lost 31.32% of its value and power against others. Inflation is being felt by thousands of Brazilians, especially those with low incomes. Despite the domestic scenario, the Brazilian currency has gained purchasing power in some Latin American countries.

Read more: Inflation soars in Argentina and causes iPhone to cost more than R$40,000

This is because other nations have also faced serious economic problems and political crises in recent years. This is the case of Argentina. The country is experiencing a strong devaluation of weight. It is no wonder that for some time now so many Brazilians have traveled there and also to other destinations in Latin America.

real purchasing power

With the real having more purchasing power in some places, travel agencies – such as Decolar – have registered a high demand from people who want to travel to Buenos Aires, Santiago, Montevideo and other already very popular destinations in South America.

According to the company, this has happened because the cities are in countries where currencies are less valued against the dollar and the real, which facilitates the tourism of the Brazilian.

Specialists interviewed by Estadão explained that it was noticed in the last year that the real had a better performance against the dollar than the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian pesos, for example.

The purchasing power of the real registers a better result in relation to the Colombian peso, since 1 Colombian peso is equivalent to R$ 0.0012. According to an analysis by The Economist, of Latin American countries, the real only has purchasing power bottom to that of the Uruguayan peso.

Despite all this scenario, Brazilians should plan ahead and consider the economic scenario in Brazil before deciding to spend all their booking money on travel, especially those who intend to use their credit card for international purchases, as conversion rates are still high. .