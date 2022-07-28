“The worst performance of the career…”; Chico Garcia and Corinthians fans stir the web with questions about the Timão medallion

O Corinthians was defeated 2-0 by Atlético Goianiense, away from home, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Now, indoors, the Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge need to reverse the score to guarantee qualification for the semifinals of the national tournament. In this defeat, one of the team’s holders was heavily criticized.

Through a post on his Twitter, Chico Garcia highlighted that the performance in the defeat to Dragão was one of the worst of the entire career of the shirt 10 of Timão. “Maybe today was the worst performance of William’s career”. Speaking of the social network, William’s name was among the most mentioned and it was possible to notice many criticisms from Fiel.

“People had to see Corinthians win 2×0 against the ‘mighty Atlético Goianiense’ to realize that Willian doesn’t play shit at Corinthians, he makes a ‘good’ game and 10 bad ones, he only knows how to run and scratch with the ball , for a guy who earns R$ 1.5 million this is absurd”, highlighted a fan.

Some fans even compared the midfielder of Timão with Douglas Costa and opined that the midfielder who defended Grêmio was better than Willian. “Even Douglas Costa last year played more for Grêmio than Willian for Corinthians. But you can’t say anything because Willian played a lot in Europe and played with an injured arm against Boca Juniors”. “Douglas Costa was still better at Grêmio than Willian at Corinthians”.

Another question raised was the fact that the medallion, since it arrived at Alvinegro in Parque São Jorge, has not been calling responsibility. “Willian at Corinthians is an omitted player, he is afraid of calling responsibility, does not charge a foul, penalty, escapes the responsibility of a number 10”.