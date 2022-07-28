“These are the new reinforcements”; Eric Faria pins the arrival of two more signings at Flamengo

O Flamengo is frantic in the market in search of important pieces for the sequence of the season aiming to try the conquests of the Copa Libertadores da América, Copa do Brasil is a reaction in the Brazilian Championship, where it is currently nine points away from the leader palm treesin the leaderboard.

After signing Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha, Rubro-Negro is about to announce two more signings in this transfer window, according to reporter Eric Faria and is still negotiating with two more athletes, and may also announce four more players in total.

According to the journalist, in a live broadcast on the Seleção SporTV, Flamengo hired Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar and Uruguayan right-back Guilhermo Varela, with whom the Club had been negotiating in recent weeks. Eric Faria stated that they have everything settled and will be announced by Rubro-Negro.

The Uruguayan had a contract with Dinamo Moscow until June 2023 and ‘ran away’ from the Club’s concentration in a duel valid for the Russian Championship. The tendency is for Varela to use the clause given by FIFA of one year for athletes who are in Russia. The Chilean was in Fla’s sights at the beginning of the season and now there is an agreement with Fiorentina.