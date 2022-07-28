these symptoms may indicate that your kidneys are not working properly – Metro World News Brasil

The kidneys are essential for the functioning of the human body as their function is to filter toxic substances and maintain control of water and mineral salts. However, identifying problems in these organs is not always so easy until the condition gets worse, so you need to be aware of any discomfort.

Kidney failure can become something serious, however, it occurs in stages, starting with a small discomfort that, if left untreated, can lead to more serious problems, requiring, in extreme cases, an organ transplant.

According to the website Meganotícias, the condition happens when one or both kidneys stop working properly, failing to prevent the accumulation of toxins and waste in the blood, which are prevented from being eliminated through the urine.

Some patients with other diseases can develop kidney failure more easily, including diabetics, those who suffer from high blood pressure and heart problems, those who already have a family history and people over 60 years old.

Symptoms

Before identifying the disease, it is important to understand that it doesn’t last long without you realizing it. A popular thought raised about kidney failure is that the discomfort that might show you have the condition happens in your lower back, but that sign indicates another problem.” It is a myth that the kidneys hurt. The kidneys are organs that have very little innervation (number of nerves) and when they are bothersome it is because there is an infection or a stone, but they do not hurt due to kidney failure”, explains the nephrologist (specialist in the urinary system) Andrés Boltansky.

The most common symptoms are:

Fatigue;

Fluid retention that causes swelling in the legs and feet;

Decreased volume of urine;

Shortness of breathe;

disorientation;

Nausea;

Weakness;

cardiac arrhythmia;

Chest pain;

Seizures (in more severe cases).

ATTENTION!

This text is intended only to inform and not to give the diagnosis of any disease. If you have doubts about the aforementioned condition, consult a doctor and never use over-the-counter medications.

