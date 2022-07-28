Those who exercise five hours a week live longer, research indicates – Sade

(photo: Pixabay)

A study, published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation on Monday (7/25), showed that people who regularly exercise two to four times the recommended amount per week have a much lower risk of heart disease. to die.

The researchers found a 28% to 38% reduction in the risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease among people who practiced two to four times the recommended amount for moderate activities and 27% to 33% among those who practiced two to four times the recommended amount for moderate activities. three times what is recommended for vigorous activities.

The recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Department of Health and Human Services that adults should engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of intense physical activity per week. This gives a minimum of two and a half hours per week of moderate activity.

Moderate activity walking, low-intensity exercise, weight lifting and calisthenics. The intense ones are activities such as jogging, running, swimming, cycling and other aerobic exercises. According to the Ministry of Health, in Brazil 44.8% of the population does not perform the minimum physical activity recommended by the WHO.

The research followed 100,000 people over 30 years. Participants were 63% female and over 96% were white adults. They had a mean age of 66 years and a mean body mass index (BMI) of 26 kg/m 2 during the follow-up period.