Tickets for Chico Buarque’s tour go on sale this Saturday

Chico Buarque performs the next tour, ‘Que tal um samba?’, on November 29th and 30th, in Brasília. – (credit: Francisco Proner/Disclosure)

Tickets for Chico Buarque’s tour shows in Brasília go on sale this Saturday (7/30). The show is named after How about a samba?, the singer’s last single, released in June this year. Alongside Mônica Salmaso, who will perform solo and duet numbers, Chico arrives in Brasília for a performance on November 29 and 30, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center. Ticket prices range from R$200 to R$650, and can be purchased at the Convention Center itself or on the Sympla website.

The tour is sponsored by Icatu Seguros and the insurance company’s customers are entitled to purchase tickets in advance, with exclusive pre-sale available this Friday (29/7), one day before the start of the general sale. How about a samba? it has technical direction by Ricardo Tenente Clementino, lighting by Maneco Quinderé, sets by Daniela Thomas and costumes by Cao Albuquerque.

The national premiere of the tour will be in João Pessoa (PB), on September 6th and 7th, at Teatro Pedra do Reino. From there, the singer goes to 10 more Brazilian cities, among which is Brasília (29 and 30 November), and ends the journey in the city of São Paulo, which will host the presentation at Tokio Marine Hall, from the 2nd to the 12th of November. March, and March 23 to April 2.

SERVICE

How about a samba?

Show by Chico Buarque. November 29 and 30, at 9:30 pm, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center (Eixo Monumental – Ala Sul). Ticket sales at sympla.com.br or at the Convention Center box office. Opening of sales: July 30 (Saturday), at 12 pm. Icatu pre-sale: July 29, from 12 pm